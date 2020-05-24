It’s always impressive when a youngster manages to live up to the hype and they go on to become a star, but the story of Martin Odegaard is actually more impressive.

He arrived at Real Madrid as a youngster and huge things were expected of him, yet he struggled to settle and barely managed to get close to the first team.

It started to look like he would be written off, as he was sent out on a succession of loan spells. He’s really impressed this season with Real Sociedad, and it appears he’s finally done enough to earn his chance.

As reported by AS, Real Madrid will recall the Norwegian star from his loan spell this Summer, and it looks like he will finally get his chance to impress in the first team after five years of waiting.

Real have an ageing midfield with players like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric getting older, so Odegaard could provide that playmaker in the middle of the pitch who keeps the play moving and creates chances for those further up.

It’s a brilliant story because it looked like his chance was gone, but he kept improving and applying himself and has provided a perfect example for many youngsters to follow.

Let’s just hope Real actually give him the chance to play, and aren’t doing this to try and sell him to finance a big name transfer.