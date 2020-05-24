In news that may come as a relief to all parties, it appears that Roma are willing to extend Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s loan deal from Arsenal for another season, and add in a compulsory purchase option for summer 2021.

The former Manchester United midfielder never settled in north London, with the Daily Mail noting his poor output of just nine goals in 59 appearances.

It wasn’t a surprise, therefore, when the Gunners looked to offload him at the earliest opportunity.

Now, the Italian newspaper, Il Tempo, cited by the Daily Mail, suggest that the Giallorossi are keen for the Armenian to remain in the capital, and they will honour a purchase option for a year’s time if Arsenal will agree to a further loan.

The player himself knows that his future isn’t with the Gunners, even going as far as sending them a message earlier this month that left no room for doubt.

“My time in London is over, I hope you (Arsenal) manage to find an agreement with Roma because my desire is to remain,” he’s alleged to have said, per Corriere dello Sport.

To that end, if Mikel Arteta is able to rid the club of Mkhitaryan’s wages, it potentially frees up funds to be used elsewhere.