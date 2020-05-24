With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allegedly looking for a striker to complement his front line at Man United, given that Odion Ighalo’s situation is far from clear cut, news that a target for La Liga giants, Atletico Madrid, isn’t ruling out a move to Old Trafford is likely to give the Norwegian hope.

Edinson Cavani will move from Paris Saint-Germain this summer and will be a free agent, with the Daily Express reporting that Atleti and Inter Milan are interested in acquiring his services.

According to L’Equipe and cited by the Daily Express, however, Man United remain in the hunt for the Uruguayan marksman.

The outlet suggest it was PSG’s asking price in January that put the Red Devils off and saw them go after Ighalo instead, surely evidencing that Solskjaer would like to add Cavani to his squad given the chance.

Although he’s just turned 33 years of age, that’s a year younger than Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cavani’s former strike partner in Paris, was when he signed for United.

Age is relevant of course, but for a season or two Cavani could do a job, and at the right price he’s an attractive proposition for the Old Trafford outfit.