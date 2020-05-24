Even before another hugely impressive display in the Bundesliga on Sunday, Owen Hargreaves had been comparing one Liverpool target to former great, Fernando Torres.

Timo Werner was electric in RB Leipzig’s 5-0 away win over Mainz, and it perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear the former England international singing the striker’s praises.

Bild’s Head of Football, Christian Falk, cited by The Sun, suggested to lfctransferroom that the £52m switch to Anfield will happen this summer, meaning that Liverpool supporters will see close up just how accurate Hargreaves’ description of the front man is.

“Werner is the Fernando Torres type, where he is super explosive, he will run away from anyone,” Hargreaves said, via the Daily Mail.

“He’s got to make sure that he gets the right fit. We saw this with Torres when he left Liverpool, the way they played, Stevie G [Gerrard] playing those balls through the middle — a match made in heaven.

“Then he goes to Chelsea where they had a lot of slow possession and no space to run into. That’s not a great fit. He was a super player, Chelsea were a super team, but you’ve got to play to a player’s strengths.

“Werner would suit Liverpool. They counter and transition better than anyone. He will be doing homework on who will be a good fit for him.”

The hat-trick against Mainz, his second against the same opponents this season, keeps him tucked nicely in behind Robert Lewandowski at the head of the Bundesliga’s leading scorers table.

One thing that should be borne in mind is that if Werner were to make the switch, it’s unlikely he’d be coming to play second fiddle.

Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will finally have some elite-level competition for places it seems.