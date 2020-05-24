Some Arsenal fans have taken to social media to praise Marcel Sabitzer for his superb performance in RB Leipzig’s 5-0 thrashing of Mainz in the Bundesliga earlier today.

According to the Mirror the versatile midfielder is a transfer target for north London rivals Spurs and Arsenal.

The highlight of the 26-year-old’s display was a superb finish to make it 3-0 in the 35th minuet of the clash, Sabitzer rifled the ball into the top corner.

The ace, who played in central midfield today, also assisted Yussuf Poulsen’s goal in the 23rd minute of the encounter.

Here’s how some Arsenal supporters reacted to the Austrian star’s performance:

Sabitzer is one of the most complete midfielders I’ve seen. — TheArseView (@TheArseView) May 24, 2020

Arsenal could do with a Sabitzer..amazing player — Schweinsteiger (@YaqoubR619) May 24, 2020

Would love to get Sabitzer or Kampl at Arsenal — Ricky Capuano (@R_Cap7) May 24, 2020

When Arsenal eventually get rid of Ozil, I think Sabitzer would be a great signing #Bundesliga — Hayden Easter (@hayden_easter) May 24, 2020

Good finish from Sabitzer, would love him at Arsenal — • (@MaestroRole) May 24, 2020

I’d take Sabitzer at Arsenal. — Matthew Bauer (@mattbauer_5) May 24, 2020

Arsenal should try and check out sabitzer, the guy fit arteta all around midfield, give them mihki and niles and loan them Nelson for 2 years so he can settle and develop and take sabitzer and upamecano, that will be a good business for both club — Seun Arowosafe (@SeunArowosafe) May 24, 2020

Sabitzer would be a fine option for Mikel Arteta’s side, he’s about as all-around a midfielder as you can get these days.

The ace primarily features as a right winger, but recent performances have seen him flourish in a more traditional central midfield role.

He’s also confident when deployed as a central attacking midfielder and has even featured as a defensive midfielder on a couple of occasions this season.

Sabitzer has been sensational this season, bagging 16 goals and providing 9 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

The Austrian’s highlight of the season was his game-winning performance against Arsenal’s heated rivals Spurs in the Champions League Round of 16 a coupe of months ago.

Sabitzer scored twice in the second-leg of the tie to end Jose Mourinho’s sides’ hopes of progressing into the latter stages of Europe’s elite club competition.