It’s amazing how a change in manager can result in a huge change of fortunes for a player, but it happens so often.

Jerome Boateng looked like he was past it at the start of this season, his form was gone and he was nowhere near the Bayern Munich starting XI, but a change in manager changed that.

He’s now one of the first names on the team sheet and looks back to his best, so it’s understandable that he has no intentions of moving any more.

A report from The Daily Mail had indicated that Arsenal and Chelsea were looking to sign him, and it appeared that he was destined to leave the club.

They go on to say that the arrival of Hansi Flick has completely changed that, with Boateng now looking to remain at the club.

Here’s what Boateng had to say about the situation:

“Before Hansi Flick, I was already thinking about my future. At the moment I feel good and can imagine that I will stay. My focus is totally on Bayern and the current season.”

“I need the trust of the coach and his coaching team. I have it again. Even before the time with Hansi Flick, I trained well and hard, but I was not allowed to play and never had the chance to get into my rhythm. It is difficult for every player.”

“Hansi Flick told me right from the start that he was planning with me and appreciated my qualities. Now I’m really enjoying football again.”

You have to think that as long as Flick stays then that should rule out any transfer for Boateng. It’s clear he’s been in a situation where he’s been out of favour and not enjoying his football, so there’s no reason for him to risk returning to that situation somewhere else.