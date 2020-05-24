Transfer blow for Barcelona as potential swap candidate wants to stay at the Nou Camp

It’s becoming clear that the lack of money in football is going to lead to all sorts of transfer rumours which feature players going in both directions.

While that might seem like a logical solution in some cases, this isn’t like American sports where players can be traded, they do need to agree terms on the transfer.

That could cause a lot of issues for some clubs, and it sounds like Barcelona are having that issue with Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo.

As reported by Football Espana, Barca are keen to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus in a potential swap deal, and Arthur was one of the names touted to go to Turin.

READ MORE: Barcelona look to save money by replacing first team ace with a youth player next season

The report confirms that he has no intention of leaving Barcelona this Summer, so that should ruin any further speculation linking him with a move to Juventus.

They also point out that Quique Setien is keen to keep hold of the Brazilian if possible, so hopefully this won’t cause any tension at the club.

They do add that Setien is looking to reduce the numbers in midfield as there are too many, so Arturo Vidal and Carles Alena could be candidates to move on.