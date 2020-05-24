It’s generally accepted that quotes from agents should never be trusted as they are just trying to force a narrative through the media, but these words are fairly conclusive.

Real Madrid will need to strengthen at left back soon, Marcelo is getting older and injuries are becoming an issue, while Ferland Mendy still hasn’t convinced everyone that’s he’s the man to take over.

As reported by Football Espana, Bayern Munich left back Lucas Hernandez has been linked with a move to Madrid, but it doesn’t appear likely this Summer.

They feature quotes from his agent which confirm that his client will not be Bayern Munich this Summer, while they also point out that the German side paid €80m to sign him, so it’s unlikely they would just let him go for a small fee.

The French defender also has a history with Atletico Madrid so it’s not clear if that would cause an issue, but there’s nothing to suggest it would do.

The French international has struggled with injuries this season and it’s limited the amount of games he’s been able to play in, but there’s no indication that Bayern want to sell.

It’s possible that Real can get one more season out of Marcelo and could possibly try and sign him again next year, but this seems to shut down any talk for now.