Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has finally revealed his favourite manager out of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

The pair were great rivals for many years, while Van Persie’s move from Arsenal to United in 2012 was hugely controversial due to the rivalry between both clubs’ sets of fans.

Gooners will probably never forgive the Dutchman for the nature of his departure, and it seems he’s only going to make his reputation with the north Londoners even worse.

Speaking about the best managers he’s worked with, as quoted in a report from the Metro, RVP made it clear he was a Fergie fan.

“Ferguson really was a super manager,” Van Persie said.

“It was so brilliant how he always kept the entire squad happy and focused.

“Wenger was a combination of Ferguson and Van Gaal.

“Arsene always emphasised all the positive things and he looked at what would work for the long term.

“Tactically he [Van Gaal] is a genius. You can’t deny that.

“I have had managers who had their own strengths. But Ferguson really was a super manager.”