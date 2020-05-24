After a goal drought of four games, RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner found his goalscoring touch in the most devastating way against Mainz, bagging a hat-trick in their 5-0 away win.

Werner, a target for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, according to Bild’s Head of Football, Christian Falk, and cited by The Sun, was a constant thorn in the side of the home defence, his movement and touch speaking of a player who is ready to make the leap to the Premier League.

For his third goal, a defence-splitting pass from fellow scorer, Yussuf Poulsen, was taken in stride and then lofted over the advancing Mainz keeper. It was an immaculate finish which you can see below, footage courtesy of BT Sport and beIN Sports.