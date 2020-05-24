Video: Liverpool target Timo Werner shows his predatory instincts to finish off a fine RB Leipzig move vs Mainz

Watching games being played behind closed doors takes some getting used to, but it’s actually an accurate backdrop for Mainz just now.

They’ve just gone 0-4 down to RB Leipzig early in the second half, so the stadium would be starting to empty if things were normal anyway.

It will come as no surprise to hear that Timo Werner has scored another goal in this game, He was linked with a move to Liverpool again by The Daily Star earlier, and it’s easy to see why:

Ok, @RBLeipzig_EN are a problem! Time Werner’s second of the game finishes a lovely team move to make it 4-0 ? Attacking in waves!#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/xNdtytJVJI — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2020

His willingness to get in behind and his ruthless nature in front of goal do make him an obvious fit for Liverpool, so it will be interesting to see if they do make the move this Summer.