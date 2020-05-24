Video: Liverpool target Timo Werner’s composed finish for RB Leipzig vs Mainz

It’s taken Timo Werner just 10 minutes to fire RB Leipzig into the lead against Mainz in this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash.

Konrad Laimer surged down the right flank before playing a pinpoint low cross into the box, Werner was left unmarked and slotted the ball into the back of the net with a composed finish.

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Werner’s release clause for this summer’s transfer window stands at €60m (£53.6m).

The Athletic also claim that the Germany international’s desire is to either join Liverpool in the next transfer window or stay with Leipzig for another year.

Take a look at the lightning-fast attacker’s tidy finish below:

That didn't take long! Timo Werner bags after just 10 minutes with a clinical finish from a tight angle ? His 22nd of the season ?#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/R04nHpls4K — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

Werner has now scored 28 goals and provided 12 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.