Whilst nothing has been set in stone as yet, it does appear that Jadon Sancho’s future is away from Borussia Dortmund, and his potential next destination could be decided by his former club, Manchester City.

Man United are rumoured to be interested in a £100m switch for the wide man according to the Daily Mirror, and football.london are linking Chelsea with a bid, but in order for the Red Devils to be in with a chance of securing one of football’s hottest properties, they must be able to offer him Champions League football.

At present, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in fifth place in the Premier League table, and outside of the qualifying places for the premier European tournament.

More Stories / Latest News These Arsenal fans rave about ‘complete’ midfield target’s fine performance ‘The Fernando Torres type’ – Owen Hargreaves lauds £52m Liverpool target Incredible stats show why Man United and Liverpool want £52m rated Timo Werner

However, Man City still have a two-year ban from the competition hanging over them, and should they fail with their appeal to have this overturned, it would mean that their cross city rivals will potentially take their place, thus being able to accede to Sancho’s desires.

There’s more than a little irony in such a scenario, should it occur.