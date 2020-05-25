Although he would come with a whopping €90m price tag, Don Hutchison has suggested that one player in particular would be well worth the spend.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz is still only 20 years old, but can’t stop scoring and is showing movement and intelligence of a player far more experienced.

The player appears to have everything in his armoury, and to this point, has taken it all in his stride, looking more and more at home with each passing game.

“I think he’s far too good for Leverkusen,” Hutchison said to ESPN and cited by the Daily Star.

“I think he goes to the very biggest clubs in Europe and I think he walks into most sides. He’s certainly got to fight for his place but the talent’s there at 20 years of age.

“The one player I would liken him to is a taller, faster version of Mesut Ozil. I think he plays off the left-hand side, through the middle, he’s predominantly left-footed, he’s very silky, easy on the eye.

“So again, yes Liverpool would be a great fit, but even Barca rate him that highly they are willing to trade three players for him.”

Although there’s little doubt that Havertz appears to have what it takes to succeed at the highest level, recruitment expert David Webb even telling The Independent that “Every major club wants a piece of Kai Havertz and that’s because he’s rare and will be worth the fuss,” the sticking point is the transfer fee.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He’s never won a trophy’ – Pundit pours cold water on theory that Mauricio Pochettino will ever land a top job Liverpool match against Atletico Madrid led to 41 Covid-19 related deaths says report Chelsea to snub option of £13m signing and will look to pocket future fee instead

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a rethink in terms of how transfers will be structured, certainly in the immediate future.

That could see that the €90m that The Independent suggest is his conservative valuation, is beyond Liverpool and any of the other teams that are casting a beady eye over his performances.