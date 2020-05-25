Former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown has advised Wolves winger Adama Traore to snub a transfer to Liverpool and other top clubs after his superb form at his current club.

Traore has become an increasingly important part of this Wolves team and has really shone with his performances in the Premier League this season, showing that he could quite likely do a job for a bigger club.

Still, despite the Spain Under-21 international apparently becoming a top target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, according to a report in the Sun, Brown thinks the player would do well to stay where he is to ensure he carries on playing regularly.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “Personally I think another season at Wolves, playing week in, week out – I think if he went to another club, no disrespect to Wolves, he might have to not play so much.

“I think he’s had a full season now where last season he was still not playing every week so the thing for me is, if you’re saying where does he need to be, I’d be saying go and do another year with them – that would be my advice.”

In fairness, Liverpool already have a world class front three in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and it’s hard to see how Traore could get into that side on a regular basis.

The 24-year-old could perhaps do a job as an attack-minded full-back in Klopp’s system, but then the German tactician already has Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, who are both ideally suited to the demands of playing that position in this Reds side.