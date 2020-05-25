As Chelsea go looking for the points to guarantee them a place in next season’s Champions League, Frank Lampard could be about to unleash another wonder kid on the Premier League.

Blues supporters have already seen Billy Gilmour break into the senior ranks this season, with Lampard having a fondness for bringing through talented youth players.

With teams now back in training as they gear up for a return to action in a few weeks time, 18-year-old Armando Broja has been brought into the first team picture again.

Broja, who made his senior debut against Everton back in March, trained with the senior squad on Monday, according to football.london, and could be handed some more matches before the end of the 2019/20 campaign, given that there are a number of fixtures to fulfil in a relatively short period of time.

More Stories / Latest News Curtis Woodhouse subjected to vile racist abuse after Ryan Giggs criticism Video: Priceless Cristiano Ronaldo reaction as he nails trick shot in Juventus training session Jordan Henderson defends Van Dijk over fake ‘lucky’ claim from Michael Ballack

Even if Lampard were to stick with his tried and tested until the start of the 2020/21 season, giving Broja the experience of being around the first team squad will surely be invaluable for both player and club, and advantageous for the short and medium term.