Arsenal are reportedly negotiating the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Paris Saint-Germain in a potential €38million transfer.

The Gunners are in a difficult situation with Aubameyang as he nears the final year of his contract, which means they risk losing him for free next summer if they cannot cash in on him now.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal are now in talks with PSG over the Gabon international, who could move for around €38m – a decent fee for a player in the final year of his contract.

Arsenal will hope they can use that money on a replacement, though it’s undoubtedly going to be a challenge to find anyone as good as Aubameyang on the cheap.

The 30-year-old has been a big hit in his time at the Emirates Stadium, scoring 61 goals in 97 appearances for the club in all competitions.

A player like that surely deserves to be competing for major honours and playing in the Champions League, something that doesn’t look like happening any time soon at Arsenal.

Todo Fichajes add that Aubameyang is keen to play alongside big names like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, and they could certainly form a stunning front three next season.