Arsenal are set to have a busy summer transfer window with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta keen to bring in fresh signings to add to his squad.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the transfer of Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang is on the last year of his contract at the Emirates and has been a consistent performer for the Gunners scoring 61 goals in 97 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The report states that Arsenal are willing to sell the Gabonese striker for a fee in the region of €38m and as per the report, the striker is relishing playing alongside stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.

Elsewhere, the Gunners are set to beat Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of Barcelona’s Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

This is according to Le 10 Sport, as translated by Football Espana who claim that Arsenal are leading the race for Coutinho’s signature, despite their financial woes due to the coronavirus.

The report reckons that Arsenal target Coutinho could be available for €80m after Bayern Munich decided against making his loan move a permanent one.

However, it is understood that the Gunners have taken a huge hit financially due to the impact of the coronavirus and it remains to be seen as to how the club go about their transfer business this summer.