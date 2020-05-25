Throughout Lionel Messi’s career, he has continued to set records that may never be beaten, and he’s closing in on another.

With the La Liga season set to begin again in mid-June, the Barcelona No.10 has 11 games to reach the mark in the 2019/20 campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, who have highlighted Messi’s next milestone with their cover on Tuesday morning, the Argentinian needs just 14 more goal actions – either scoring himself or assisting – to reach a total of 1,000.

At present, he has managed to plunder 697 goals and provide 289 assists, both a La Liga best-ever tally, and scarcely believable in this day and age.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea put €35m price-tag on influential figure amid interest from Euro giants ‘I think he is that good a footballer’ – Tottenham Hotspur star would do well at La Liga giants says Shaka Hislop Barcelona ace has no intention of leaving amid ongoing exit speculation

With Barca back into group training at their Ciutat Esportiva training facility, Messi has looked sharp alongside his team-mates, and the question really should be when he will hit the mark, not if.

Should he continue in the same way as he was before the lockdown, there’s every chance it will be this season, with plenty more time left for him to extend the record in the future.