Chelsea put €35m price-tag on influential figure amid interest from Euro giants

Chelsea have reportedly set a €35m price-tag for Jorginho amid speculation linking him with a move to Juventus to reunite with Maurizio Sarri.

As per the Guardian earlier this month, it had been suggested that the Italian international could be involved in a swap deal with the Turin giants which would see Miralem Pjanic move in the opposite direction.

No further progress has seemingly been made on that particular deal, and so it remains to be seen if a possible exit from Stamford Bridge is still in the works.

If Juve are keen to prise him away from the Blues though, it’s reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, that Chelsea want €35m for the midfield ace with Juventus specifically named again as an interested party.

While Jorginho faced plenty of scrutiny and criticism in his first year in the Premier League, there is no doubt that he has improved and become a more influential figure for Frank Lampard this season as he has continued to play a fundamental role for his side.

Further, with Billy Gilmour making a breakthrough prior to the coronavirus pandemic, he arguably has an ideal mentor in place to learn from and eventually try to replace given Jorginho is now 28 years of age.

Nevertheless, if Juventus are willing to pay €35m to secure a reunion between Jorginho and Sarri, then it could lead to Chelsea leaving the door open to an exit, with that fee perhaps being reinvested back into the squad to allow Lampard to stamp his mark on it further.

As for Juve, it could be a crucial addition for them with the likes of Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira needing to be replaced sooner rather than later even if they already have plenty of options available in that department.