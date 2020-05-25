Chelsea star will have to cut €125,000-a-week wages by over half to seal exit

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Timoue Bakayoko has hinted through his entourage that he’s keen on a permanent return to AC Milan this summer after a successful loan spell last season.

Tuttosport add that the out of favour Chelsea star is also a hit with prospective new boss Ralf Rangnick, whilst adding that the midfielder became a fan favourite of sorts during his loan spell.

The report claims that due to Milan facing a struggle in order to stay in line with Financial Fair Play rules – they were banned from European competitions last time they broke them – a maximum salary cap of €3m per year will be imposed.

It’s added that the current squad, with the exception of Gianluigi Donnarumma will be asked to settle at between €2-2.5m.

Tuttosport claim that Bakayoko currently earns €6.5m a year, which works out to €125,000-a-week, the ace would have to a cut of more than half to head back to the San Siro outfit.

Tuttosport add that Bakayoko would have to accept such a wage cut as Milan will already be strapped because Chelsea may not budge on their €35m valuation of the star.

The France international would be an ideal signing due to his successful spell last season, he’d be able to come in and transform the side’s midfield – which has perhaps been the single most unflattering area for the team as of late.

The defensive midfielder made 42 appearances across all competitions for Milan last season, considering Bakayoko was rejuvenated at the San Siro – it’s not surprised to read that the ace wants a return to Italy.

Bakayoko is currently on loan at former club Monaco but according to France Football, the Ligue 1 outfit don’t wish to re-sign the ace.

Things really haven’t worked out for Bakayoko at Chelsea, he was underwhelming after joining in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £40m, as per BBC Sport.

With the ace just 25 years old though, he’s got plenty of time to still establish himself as a top midfielder in Europe – Milan seem like the club that would fit him best.