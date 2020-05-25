Chelsea to snub option of £13m signing and will look to pocket future fee instead

Chelsea have reportedly decided not to exercise their £13m buy-back clause to re-sign Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo and could seek a sell-on clause instead.

Boga, 23, has enjoyed a productive season in Serie A so far this year, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 25 appearances.

With doubts over Pedro and Willian as their respective contracts expire this summer, Frank Lampard will perhaps be in the market for reinforcements in the final third to fill those potential voids.

However, as reported by the Guardian, it won’t be Boga who provides such a solution, as Chelsea have decided against using their £13m buy-back clause for the winger, and will instead look to agree a sell-on clause with Sassuolo.

It’s noted that Napoli are interested in Boga, and so time will tell what kind of fee he commands and how much of that Chelsea pocket as Lampard seemingly has plans to move in a different direction.

The decision may come as a surprise to some given how the Chelsea boss has given a number of youth players a chance at Stamford Bridge this season, and after Boga failed to make an impression in his stint in west London to earn a long-term future with the Blues, he may have been an option for Lampard to build on the strategy in place.

That doesn’t appear to be the case though, and so perhaps Chelsea will hope to reinvest any fee they receive back into the squad to give Lampard an option better suited to his ideas moving forward.

