Chelsea are set to have a busy summer transfer window with Blues boss Frank Lampard keen to strengthen his squad in key areas.

Lampard will be looking to make his mark on the Blues squad by signing players he deems fit in his first summer transfer window following the club’s transfer ban.

According to Chelsea midfielder Jorginho’s agent, the midfielder could move to a Serie A club, with his agent refusing to rule out a move.

Jorginho is rumoured to be wanted by Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri who is keen to reunite with the midfielder who played under him at Napoli and Chelsea, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport and the Sun.

Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos has now spoken out as quoted in Tuttomercatoweb and cited by the Daily Express saying: “I don’t know whether Juve want Jorginho or not, as he has three years left on his Chelsea contract. We’ll see…

“He is a professional, so if an important club in Italy calls, then why not?”

However, according to the Daily Express Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is keen to keep hold of Jorginho, but only provided the player is happy.

Elsewhere according to Mundo Deportivo, Ajax have set a price tag of €25m for Chelsea and Arsenal target Nicolas Tagliafico, with the full-back touted for a move away from the Amsterdam outfit.

Lampard is keen to add a left-back to his squad and has for a long time now been linked with several full-backs across Europe as the Blues boss is unconvinced by both Marcos Alonso and Emerson.

Tagliafico has scored five goals and notched up seven assists in 38 appearances for Ajax across all competitions this season and is on Chelsea’s radar this summer.

However, the Blues will have to compete with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for the wing-back’s signature.