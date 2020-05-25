Classy Man Utd gesture as they take £130k financial hit by waiving fees owed from cash-strapped clubs

Man Utd have reportedly waived outstanding loan fees owed to them for three players to ease the strain on cash-strapped clubs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lack of games and subsequent revenue during the crisis has led to serious concerns being raised over how clubs will come out the other side of the lockdown and what it means for their futures.

While it’s unlikely to see the same level of spending this summer as they look to recover financially, there are those who will also try to minimise costs as much as possible to ensure that they can get back to normal in the coming months.

In turn, the Daily Mail report that Hearts, Bolton Wanderers and Burton Albion have all been handed a major boost as Man Utd have decided to waive loan fees owed to them for Joel Pereira, Ethan Hamilton and Kieran O’Hara respectively.

That totals up to £130,000 for the Red Devils, and while that is arguably just a drop in the ocean for a club the size of United, it could mean a lot to the other clubs in question and will help them substantially to get through what is, and will continue to be, a tough time.

It’s added in the report that United felt it would be unfair to increase the financial pressure on smaller clubs, and so they are prepared to take that loss themselves and offer some relief where possible.

Man Utd have undoubtedly acted in a classy manner throughout the pandemic in helping those in need as have many of their players, most notably Marcus Rashford, and so this will continue to reflect on them well and it’s hoped that the clubs in question will feel the positive impact of not having to pay the fees in the coming months.

