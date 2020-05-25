Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly directly reached out to Ajax ace Donny van de Beek to express his interest in potentially prising him away to the Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old continued to play a key role for Ajax this past season and displayed further signs of his quality and consistency in the final third with 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances before the campaign was ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His overall tallies for the senior side make for impressive reading as he’s now bagged 41 goals and 34 assists in 175 outings for the Dutch giants to contribute to their recent success, while he also has nine caps for the Netherlands to his name as he appears to have a big future ahead of him for club and country.

Speculation over his future remains rife though, as Mundo Deportivo report, via Le10Sport, that Zidane has directly contacted the Dutch playmaker to express his interest in signing him and that of the club to potentially secure an agreement over a transfer.

That would give the impression that both are serious about the idea of taking him to the Bernabeu, but Le10Sport add that there are two potential problems still. Firstly, he isn’t the priority as Zidane still wants Paul Pogba, while given how overcrowded the attack is in the squad already, exits will surely be needed before any further signings are made.

Zidane already has James Rodriguez, Isco, Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo at his disposal, and so adding Van de Beek to the equation surely makes little sense.

Therefore, time will tell if the pieces fall into place for the Dutchman to seal a move to the Spanish capital, although Zidane reportedly making contact will surely be considered as a sign that Real Madrid are seriously considering signing him.

—

“I’d rather have a hole in the squad than an a**ehole” – is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinking of anyone in particular? READ MORE…

—