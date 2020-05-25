Double fitness boost for Dortmund, update on Sancho ahead of Bayern showdown

Borussia Dortmund face rivals Bayern Munich in a crucial clash on Tuesday evening, and there is positive news for them on the injury front.

The two sides are locked in a battle for the Bundesliga title this year, with Bayern holding the advantage with a four-point lead ahead of this week’s encounter.

In turn, Dortmund will be desperate to secure all three points to close that gap to get to within striking distance and really put the pressure on their rivals, while a loss could arguably all-but end the race.

In order to have the best possible chance of doing that, coach Lucien Favre will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, and he has suggested that he could have three key boosts for the game having provided updates on Jadon Sancho, Axel Witsel and Mats Hummels.

“I think Mats Hummels will be okay to play. I can’t say for sure, but I’m 99 per cent [sure] he will be on the pitch,” he said, as quoted by Goal.com. “Axel Witsel started to train with the team yesterday [Sunday]. He could be in the squad.

“Jadon was lacking training. He has now been training with the squad for 10 days. He played 20 minutes against Schalke and a little more against Wolfsburg. He did well. He is getting there slowly. He did well in training and slowly but steadily gets back to his old level. He is getting there, I don’t see a problem – we’ll see.”

Time will tell if all three feature from the start or are perhaps restricted to a bench role initially, as Favre will no doubt want to avoid taking any risks with their fitness too so as to avoid seeing them suffer setbacks and a lengthier spell on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, that all certainly sounds positive as all three are seemingly in contention at least, and given the quality and experience between them, that will undoubtedly give the hosts a much better chance of securing a vital victory.

Prior to his setback and the coronavirus lockdown, Sancho, 20, had been enjoying a stunning season for the title-chasers, as he now has 17 goals and 20 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Coupled with the leadership and presence offered by Hummels and Witsel in defence and midfield respectively, the trio could be decisive if they are passed fit to play.

? Favre prematch presser: “With Mats, we have to look at the short term, but I think he’ll be okay. Axel trained with the team again yesterday and could be in the squad." pic.twitter.com/in823nDqKH — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 25, 2020