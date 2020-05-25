Euro giants prepared to axe €25m+ ace to finance permanent deal for Arsenal loanee

Arsenal could yet reportedly offload Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently this summer as Roma are formulating a plan to finance a move for the loanee.

Injuries have disrupted the 31-year-old’s season-long loan deal with the Giallorossi so far this year, but he’s impressed when he has featured having bagged six goals and four assists in 20 appearances.

In turn, that could be enough to convince them over a permanent switch, while Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has publicly admitted that he hopes that the Armenian international stays on.

It seems as though the Serie A giants have a plan to afford Mkhitaryan’s transfer fee, as Calciomercato report, via Corriere dello Sport, that they are ready to sacrifice Justin Kluivert in order to finance their move for the Arsenal loanee.

The Dutch ace has struggled to hit top form and show his full potential since joining from Ajax, and it could now lead to an exit with the report adding that he could fetch around €25m to €30m.

That in turn would help cover Mkhitaryan’s fee, thus setting up a possible permanent departure from Arsenal who could use the funds to add their own reinforcements for Mikel Arteta.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for all that to happen this summer, but it seems as though Roma could overcome a major obstacle in their pursuit of Mkhitaryan as question marks had been raised over their spending power.

From the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic to the risk of missing out on the Champions League that they still face, this could ultimately be an alternative solution which allows them to keep Mkhitaryan if he impresses when the season restarts and fully convinces them to keep him on.