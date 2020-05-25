Ex-Arsenal ace admits it would be a ‘big dream’ to manage his former clubs

Former Arsenal ace Giovanni van Bronckhorst had told Sky Sports News that it is a ‘big dream’ of his to manage his former clubs.

Van Bronckhorst was with Arsenal for two years before leaving to join Barcelona, during his time in north London the Dutch legend won the Premier League and two FA Cups.

In the interview with Sky Sports, the 45-year-old hailed the influence of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on his coaching career, the Dutchman spent five months learning the Spaniard’s methods.

Van Bronckhorst made his first steps into management with former club Feyenoord and he led the Dutch outfit for almost four years before embarking on his mission to learn under Pep.

The former full-back, who is the Netherlands’ 5th most capped player of all time (106), was appointed as the boss of Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F in January.

Here’s what Van Bronckhorst had to say on his managerial ambitions:

“At the moment I’m enjoying my work in China,”

“But as a player I had ambition and as a coach I have ambition. The Premier League for me is the number one league in the world to be working at and, for me, it is definitely an ambition to work in.”

“I always said if I could coach the teams I played for it would be a big dream.”

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United were ready to promote wonderkid before clinching Bruno Fernandes transfer Juventus want Barcelona attacker on loan as part of swap deal for Miralem Pjanic Deal back on: Manchester United revive BID to sign Serie A star in smart deal

Van Bronckhorst’s comments suggest that he’s keen on leading all of his former clubs, with him already achieving that ‘dream’ with Feyenoord, perhaps he’ll get the chance with Arsenal, Rangers and Barcelona in the future.

There’s no doubting that the Dutchman is one of the most promising young managers around, he led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title in 2016/17 – this was their first league triumph in 18 years.

Van Bronckhorst will be hoping that success with R&F – whenever the Chinese top-flight returns, will put him on the map with other European clubs.

Given that R&F are Guangzhou’s less notable football team in comparison to Evergrande, Van Bronckhorst has the chance to make a massive impact with the side.