Former England international Danny Mills has told Football Insider that Manchester City wing wizard would join Liverpool amid claims that he’d turn down a transfer due to the rivalry between the clubs.

Well-regarded German journalist Christian Falk reported last week that the star wouldn’t move to Anfield, despite interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side, out of respect to City fans.

Falk added that Sane only wishes to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who have also reportedly offered him the No.10 shirt.

Mills told Football Insider that Sane’s ties to the Citizens wouldn’t stop the lightning-fast winger from joining the Reds at the end of his contract.

Mills, who played for City for five years, even added that ‘I am pretty sure he would go there given the opportunity’ when discussing the Liverpool links.

The retired defender added that he doesn’t actually see the rivalry between the two clubs as serious enough to prevent players from switching red for sky blue.

Here’s Mills’ response to the talk surrounding Sane:

“Clubs do not want to sell to their immediate rivals and that is normally the biggest problem. If Liverpool want Sane I am pretty sure he would go there given the opportunity. Why wouldn’t you?”

“We have seen players do far worse. It is not a Manchester United-Liverpool or a Leeds-Manchester United. The rivalry is not of that ilk.”

Sane has been sidelined for the entire season after suffering a serious knee injury against Jurgen Klopp’s side in the season-opening Community Shield.

Sane is just 24 years old and he’s already proved that he’s one of the most dangerous wide players in world football.

The Germany international has bagged 39 goals and registered an impressive 45 assists in 134 appearances for City across all competitions.

Sane’s ability to score important goals and consistently provide assists to his teammates have been key to Pep Guardiola’s side winning the league twice in as many years.

Whilst Mills’ response was particular to whether Sane would leave for Merseyside at the end of his contract, we highly doubt that City would ever willingly sell such a talent to one of their prime rivals.