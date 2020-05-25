Wolves and Newcastle are both reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentine has not been a regular for Juve for some time now, and also flopped in his brief spell on loan at Chelsea last season, which also followed an unsuccessful loan stint at AC Milan.

It remains to be seen if Higuain can get back to his best at this stage in his career, but the Daily Express claim he has suitors in both Wolves and Newcastle.

One imagines that the 32-year-old could still do a job for teams like that, even if he’s no longer cut out for playing regularly at the very highest level.

Wolves have done some fine work in the transfer market in recent times and are an ambitious club, so could do well to bring in this big name to boost their pursuit of a Champions League place next season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, could soon be under new ownership and would do well to use that money on competing for proven stars like this.

Higuain has had a fine career, and even if he flopped at Chelsea, it would be intriguing to see him have another stab at Premier League football.