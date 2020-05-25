With Jose Mourinho needing to buy rather than sell any of his current stars, Shaka Hislop’s latest declaration isn’t likely to have sat well with the Portuguese.

Tottenham need to push on under the Special One now, and even if trophies are beyond them in 2019/20, they have to be up there challenging next season.

If not, Harry Kane may well choose to finally move on, particularly as he’d already hinted at the same back in March, saying he wouldn’t stay in North London “for the sake of it,” cited by the Daily Express.

Hislop, speaking to ESPN and cited by the Daily Express, believes the the centre-forward and captain would fit right in at Mourinho’s former employers, Real Madrid.

“I can [see Kane at Real],” Hislop said.

“I’ll be honest, I can see Harry Kane anywhere. I think he is that good a footballer, he fits into just about any system that he chooses.

“The big question is does he come in and replace Karim Benzema, who continues to be a vital part of that squad? Pound for pound, if you asked me to choose between the two right now, I take Harry Kane.

“But the one thing that you know with Benzema and Real Madrid is that it’s a fit. You know it works, whereas it’s a little bit uncertain with Harry Kane. But I see this working if this does happen for both club and player.”

With Karim Benzema getting no younger, Kane would certainly be a worthwhile addition at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he’s unlikely to come cheap.

Daniel Levy has driven a hard bargain with Los Blancos before and he surely won’t back down in negotiations if they’re over one of his best players.

That, in the end, could be his trump card.