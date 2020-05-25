Jordan Henderson defends Van Dijk over fake ‘lucky’ claim from Michael Ballack

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has backed his teammate Virgil van Dijk on social media after a fake quote presented to be from Michael Ballack suggested the centre-back was ‘lucky’.

Some controversial comments that were falsely attributed to Michael Ballack appeared on Chelsea fan account ‘Chelsea UK’, the post suggested the Dutchman was ‘very lucky’ as he didn’t play in an era alongside all-time top-flight attacking greats like Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

The post went viral over the weekend, being picked up by several prominent football accounts, we’d be interested to see just how much engagement posts with this fake quote have got.

Sport Bible posted the tweet earlier and Henderson responded with “They’re the lucky ones”, accompanied by a winking emoji.

Take a look at the fake quote that sent Liverpool fans into overdrive over the last couple of days:

Michael Ballack: “Vigil Van Dijk is very lucky to play in an era where there is no Drogba, Lampard, Alan Shearer, Henry, Rooney, Van Persie, Tevez, Adebayor and Diego Costa in #PL. No wonder they thinks he is the best defender in the League. #LFC #CFC pic.twitter.com/EwQ8jGqT21 — Chelsea UK (@Chels_UK) May 21, 2020

Take a look at Henderson’s response below:

Jordan Henderson has responded brilliantly to Michael Ballack’s comments on Virgil van Dijk #LFC #LiverpoolFC https://t.co/NETyzcQHq9 pic.twitter.com/85q6sZW5t1 — Thick Accent (@Thick_Accent) May 25, 2020

It’s great to see Henderson defending his teammate but some would say it’s quite alarming that the England international actually believed this quote was real.

It’s shocking to see just how much of a frenzy this quote has caused, Michael Ballack has never come across as controversial in the media so it’s surprising to see that anyone – let alone hundreds of thousands by now, fell for it in the first place.