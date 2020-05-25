Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is still keen on signing Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski, according to a report in Don Balon.

The report states that Zidane is looking for a number nine who is a prolific goalscorer to eradicate the club’s goalscoring woes going forward after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski who has one of the best goals per minute stats this season, scoring a goal every 74 minutes of play, is on Real Madrid’s radar with the Pole showing no signs of slowing down in the near future.

The Polish goal machine has been in scintillating form for Bayern this season scoring 42 goals in all competitions and the forward has now scored 40 plus goals for the fifth season running.

Don Balon reckon that despite the Polish ace’s advancing age, the 31-year-old will be available for a fee in the region of €55m.

However, Bayern Munich will surely be unwilling to sell their star forward which could make any intended transfer to Real Madrid much more complicated.