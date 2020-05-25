Liverpool and Manchester United have been dealt a severe blow in their pursuit of Wolves star duo Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez, according to a report in the Daily Star.

Reports liking Wolves’ explosive wide-man Adama Traore to Liverpool in a £60m move surfaced earlier last weekend according to the Sun, while reports linking star striker Raul Jimenez with a move to Manchester United and Juventus have also been doing the rounds in the Times.

Traore would certainly relieve the pressure off of Liverpool’s front three of Mane, Salah and Firmino and could prove to be a useful player playing on the flanks for Liverpool, while Jimenez could be the answer to United’s forward conundrum by being the club’s new number nine which they so desperately need.

However, according to the Daily Star, Wolves are not willing to part ways with their prized assets Traore and Jimenez, with club owners Fosun shutting out any intended moves for the duo.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been told that he won’t need to sell his star players while being heavily backed by mega-rich club owners Fosun and the Portuguese boss has suggested that he would like to add more players to his squad rather than lose any of them.

Wolves are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table and are on course for Europa League qualification while just being five points behind Chelsea who are in fourth.