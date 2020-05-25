In news that is unfortunately unlikely to come as a surprise, a report has concluded that the holding of the Champions League match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid contributed to 41 more Covid-19 related deaths.

The match, an Anfield European epic only this time in favour of the visitors, was one of the last games played before the lockdown in England was introduced, though it was a surprise that it was played at all.

This past weekend, a report published in the Sunday Times and cited by the Daily Star, reveals that Edge Health, who are a group which studies NHS data via data-modelling, believe that the game directly led to 41 additional deaths in local Merseyside hospitals in the month that followed the game.

The Daily Star recall that bars and restaurants had already been shut in Spain, and despite that country and its capital city being under various lockdown measures, 3,000 Rojiblancos were still able to make the trip.

In what remains an incredibly difficult time, these latest revelations are bound to anger the Liverpool football-going public further.