Liverpool have reportedly contacted the representatives of Borussia Monchengladbach defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria over a potential transfer.

The Reds have a long-standing interest in the talented 23-year-old, according to Football Insider, and it may be that they’re now ready to step up efforts to bring him to Anfield in the near future.

Liverpool don’t exactly need a new midfield signing as an urgent priority, but Zakaria is a fine young player who could be a useful long-term successor the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner in the future.

The Switzerland international has shone at Gladbach and is surely set for a big move some time soon, and it would be interesting to see how he gets on in the Premier League.

Liverpool have done some fine recruitment in recent times, and Zakaria looks like the kind of player who’d fit in well with their transfer strategy as well as their tactical set-up on the pitch.

Football Insider note that Zakaria is currently injured, so it may be some time before LFC decide to step up their efforts to sign him.