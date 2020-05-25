Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has held a virtual transfer meeting with RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner, according to journalist Raphael Honigstein.

Honigstein believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side will sign Werner from Leipzig, with an announcement to be made later in the year, in what will no doubt excite Reds fans who’ve been following this saga.

Werner has been in superb form for Leipzig this season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

The prolific forward has a release clause of £55m, according to Honigstein, and is wanted by several top clubs across Europe, but it looks as though Liverpool are leading the race for his signature.

Speaking to BT sport about Werner’s intended move to Merseyside, as quoted by the Express, Honigstein said:

“I think it depends on what Liverpool want to do. He is available because of a release clause so will cost £55m.

“I think there has been a virtual meeting between Jurgen Klopp and him in recent weeks.

“They are a little hesitant to pull the trigger because they don’t know the impact of football coming back. He is waiting for things to fall into shape.

“This kind of deal which would usually be confirmed in April or May might not get announced until September or October.”

Werner would certainly be a great addition to the Liverpool squad and in signing the forward, Jurgen Klopp will relieve some of the pressure off of his current front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

However, there may well be other top clubs showing an interest too who might need a new signing up front more than LFC do right now, so they could do well to act fast and get this deal done before it’s too late.