Liverpool fans will be eagerly awaiting the return of the Premier League as they need just two more wins to take the title, but until then they’ll have to make do with transfer news to keep them going.

The Reds seem to be busy off the pitch as they step up work to sign their targets, with one report stating they’ve been in touch with the representatives of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The 23-year-old looks an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it seems Liverpool are long-time admirers of his.

And now, the Merseyside giants appear to be stepping up their efforts to finally bring the Switzerland international to Anfield, perhaps as a long-term replacement for the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

Elsewhere, one of the big Liverpool rumours that just won’t go away is the link with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Germany international has been a big hit in his time in the Bundesliga and had a particularly impressive display at the weekend, looking a lot like Roberto Firmino as he hit a hat-trick whilst also dropping deep to dictate play.

Reports now claim LFC boss Jurgen Klopp has had a Zoom chat with Werner over a move, so it could be that a £55million deal is finally edging closer.

Finally, Liverpool have been dealt a blow in pursuit of Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The 24-year-old has shone in the Premier League to attract Liverpool interest, but unsurprisingly it seems Wolves are determined not to sell, according to reports.