Man United eye Premier League winger and striker as potential summer targets

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bournemouth attackers Josh King and David Brooks ahead of the summer transfer window.

The MEN claim that the two are some of the backup options on United’s shortlist should they fail to land any of their top targets at right-wing and striker.

The report adds that 22-year-old Brooks is seen as an alternative to prime target Jadon Sancho, according to ESPN, the English sensation is valued at a whopping €120m.

With the entire world facing the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, should United part with anywhere near that fee to sign Sancho in the next transfer window?

The MEN claim that the Red Devils attempted to re-sign academy graduate Josh King on deadline day in the January transfer window, but ultimately didn’t due to the ace’s £30m price tag.

The Athletic reported at the time that the 28-year-old centre-forward was annoyed at not getting his chance to move to Old Trafford.

Both would be fine options for United, perhaps the Red Devils could land them for a lesser fee if Bournemouth end up being relegated this season.

King, who first made a name for himself at Blackburn after leaving United, scored the game-winning goal when the two sides met in November – the ace showcased superb quality with his strike.

King also had this to say in regards to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as per the MEN:

“I know Ole quite well, he gave me a chance in the reserves,”

“I always speak with him when I see with him, he was my manager for two years and there’s a few United lads I still speak to. Ole was great for me.”

King has bagged 46 goals and provided 12 assists in 154 Premier League appearances during his career, it’s also worth noting that the Norway international has spent a lot of his career playing on the wing.

Brooks has been sidelined for the entire season due to a serious injury in July, the MEN add that the ace is expected to be ‘fully fit’ when the Premier League resumes – if it does.

Brooks was actually in Manchester City’s academy for most of his youth career but left for Sheffield United, where he later impressed with some fine performances which led to Bournemouth calling.

In 30 top-flight outings last season, Brooks scored seven goals and chipped in with five assists.

Brooks and King would be quality options if United fail to land their top targets, both’s experiences in the Premier League to date also show that they’re capable of playing for a top club.