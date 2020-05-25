Manchester United reportedly had plans in place in case they could not complete the transfer of Bruno Fernandes back in January.

The Portugal international joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon and has been a big success, but it came after a lengthy transfer saga that dragged on and never looked certain to go through.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd were prepared to look into promoting a few of their youngsters, with Hannibal Mejbri thought to have been one who could’ve been fast-tracked into the first-team in order to fill that attacking midfield role.

The young Frenchman looks a big prospect coming through at Old Trafford and will surely get his breakthrough at some point in the near future, even if he couldn’t get that little slice of luck this season.

United have a proud record of promoting players from their academy, and Mejbri could be the latest talent to look out for as an option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Still, for now MUFC fans will surely be glad the club managed to bring Fernandes in, with the 25-year-old making a great start to life in the Premier League.