Man Utd eye swoop for World Cup winner as Euro giants prepared to green light exit

Man Utd are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, and could be boosted by the stance of the Bundesliga giants on his future at the club.

The 25-year-old has been limited to 24 appearances so far this season through a combination of injury troubles and simply being restricted to a bit-part role, although he has bagged three goals and five assists in the games in which he has featured in.

Coupled with 21 caps for France to his name and having been part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2018, Tolisso boasts real quality and experience at the highest level for both club and country.

However, according to the Sun, via BILD reporter Christian Falk, the Bavarian giants are ready to approve of an exit and it’s claimed that Man Utd could be interested in prising him away to Old Trafford having previously been keen on a deal in January.

Time will tell if the two parties can reach an agreement over a transfer fee and if Tolisso would be open to a move to Manchester, but ultimately if his current situation continues, he may well be ready to at least consider a more prominent role elsewhere.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has options in midfield and will no doubt be eager to see Paul Pogba return from his own injury problems to partner Bruno Fernandes and the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in the heart of his side, and so it remains to be seen if there is a need for another midfielder if there are no exits.

Nevertheless, Tolisso could add a different dynamic in that department with his goal threat and creativity, and so time will tell if Man Utd step up their pursuit and continue to improve their squad with a view of competing on multiple fronts moving forward.