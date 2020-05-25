Manchester United are reportedly back in for the potential transfer of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala as they look to strike a deal for Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils are open to a number of potential signings from Juve as part of the move that would allow Pogba to return to Turin after his difficult spell at Old Trafford.

Pogba has not been at his best since leaving Juventus for United in 2016, and it makes sense that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could try swapping him for a player who’d improve his squad.

Dybala has been linked with Man Utd in the past and it sounds like the Argentina international is once again a target for the Premier League giants.

Still, according to Rai Sport, Dybala is not keen on the potential move to Manchester, which means the likes of Adrien Rabiot may be more realistic targets.

MUFC fans will likely be keen to see a signing like Dybala coming in, though in fairness they may also be in for superior options in attack.

Recent reports have also linked United with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz in that area of the pitch.