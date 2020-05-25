Manchester United fans may be a little distracted by a debate over Ryan Giggs’ greatness today, but there’s still transfer news going on in the background that they won’t want to miss.

The Red Devils are being linked with big names as ever, and there’s mixed news on that front as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for an important transfer window.

Strengthening up front will surely be a priority, and United will therefore be encouraged by news that Wolves striker Raul Jimenez looks set for a summer move.

Reports in Italy claim that the Mexico international will ‘certainly’ be leaving his current club for around €60million at the end of this season, though Juventus are also admirers of his.

Still, if Man Utd can convince Jimenez to stay in the Premier League, they’d do well to bring someone of his quality to Old Trafford, especially amid doubts over keeping loan signing Odion Ighalo permanently.

Elsewhere, there could be bad news for United as it looks like they’ve fallen behind rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has flopped at Barcelona and on loan at Bayern Munich but continues to be linked with MUFC and others as he could surely be a quality signing he can get back to his best with another spell in England.

Still, it seems Arsenal are now leading the chase for Coutinho ahead of United, Chelsea and others, so it remains to be seen if he can still be lured to Old Trafford.

Finally, Chris Smalling may be a step closer to leaving Man Utd as the club lower his asking price in a bid to shift him.

The England international has been on loan at Roma this season and it makes sense that the Red Devils might want to offload him permanently.