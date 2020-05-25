Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is reportedly almost certain to leave his current club at the end of this season amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United and other top sides.

The Mexico international has shone for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in recent times, looking a player capable of moving up a level and playing for one of Europe’s elite.

Tuttosport suggest Juventus are among the admirers of the €60million-rated forward, who is likely to be on the move in the next transfer window, while the Times recently linked him as a target for Man Utd.

The Red Devils could do with a new signing up front, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failing to really replace Romelu Lukaku after selling him to Inter Milan last year.

While Marcus Rashford has shone at Old Trafford this season, he cannot do it all on his own, with Odion Ighalo coming in on loan to provide more depth in that position.

Jimenez could be an upgrade on the Nigerian, however, and it’s little surprise to see that he’s unlikely to stay at Wolves for much longer.

MUFC will just be hoping they can be the ones to take advantage of the situation.