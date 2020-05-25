Man Utd’s huge price-tag for Pogba set to fend off Juventus but quartet still linked with swap deal

Man Utd’s reported demands for Paul Pogba could scupper any Juventus hopes of a reunion but the idea of a swap deal still isn’t being entirely ruled out.

It’s been a frustrating campaign for the World Cup-winning French international, as injury troubles have limited him to just eight appearances for the Red Devils.

Prior to that, while he has shown that he is a world-class player in his second stint at Old Trafford, his inability to deliver consistently at his highest possible level has often led to scrutiny and criticism.

That in turn has seemingly opened the door to transfer speculation over his future, but based on the report below, it sounds as though any talk of an exit could be under real doubt.

As reported by Calciomercato, Man Utd still value Pogba at around €100m, and it’s suggested that they aren’t considering any swap deals which in turn would ultimately end the conversation of a return to the Bianconeri as they wouldn’t be able to splash out such a huge fee this summer.

Nevertheless, it’s suggested that Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro continue to be of interest to Man Utd, and although not directly linked with a swap deal for Pogba, that interest could yet open the door for possible talks over an exchange which could suit all parties concerned.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for such an agreement to be reached, but on the basis of what the report initially suggests in that United want €100m to green light an exit for Pogba, that must surely cast immediate doubt over a deal materialising this summer as that is a huge figure, especially as the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be felt by all clubs in the upcoming transfer window.

Further, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely want to see Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and his attacking talent all on the pitch at the same time before making any decisions on exits or possible signings.

