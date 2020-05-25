In what is clearly another snub to their ex-forward, Gonzalo Higuain, Napoli have left him out of their all-time greatest XI of Argentine players.

During his time with the Partnopei, Higuain set the record for most goals in a single Serie A season (36 in 2015/16), but a move to rivals, Juventus, ended his relationship with Napoli and their fans.

On Monday, and to celebrate May Revolution Day in Argentina, Napoli posted the top 11 Argentine players to feature for them, with Higuain absent.

Those who did make the cut were; Mariano Andujar (2014-2016); Hugo Campagnaro (2009-2013), Federico Fernandez (2011-2014), Roberto Ayala (1995-1998), Mauricio Pineda (2000-2001), Daniel Bertoni (1984-1986), Jose Sosa (2010-2011), Jesus Datolo (2009-2011), Diego Maradona (1984-1991), Roberto Sosa (2004-2008), Ezequiel Lavezzi (2007-2012)