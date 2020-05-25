Premier League could set return date this week with phase two of Project Restart set to begin

According to Sky Sports News, Premier League clubs are set to approve the introduction of phase two of the top-flight’s ‘Project Restart’ plans.

It’s reported that the 20 member clubs have received the green-light from the government to being training in groups of up to 12 players.

Sky Sports add that this could lead to a date for the return of the top-flight being agreed upon by the end of the week.

It’s added that phase two of Project Restart would allow for this group of up to 12 players to train competitively and in ‘close-contact’.

Sky Sports News report that players and managers will have the chance to voice any concerns with these plans when video calls are held with the top-flight tomorrow, with a vote on the measures scheduled for Wednesday.

It’s claimed that should the clubs agree on phase two beginning, which they reportedly will, these measures could be implemented at training grounds by the end of the week.

Sky Sports report that clubs are now pushing for a return to action on June 26, this is a week later than what was previously targeted.

It’s reported that a meeting on Thursday will also discuss all other aspects of Project Restart, with the top-flight’s contingency plans on relegation to be outlined.

Finally, it’s added that the us of a points-per-game model will also be discussed, this would possibly be called upon if the season can’t resume.

Whilst today’s update looks to be a major boost for plans to return the campaign, there’s still several question that need to be answered.

If a player test positive after having engaged in close-contact training with their teammates, this would lead to any players and staff involved having to self-isolate for two weeks.

Of course this could then shatter a team’s hopes of even having the eligible amount of players needed to even participate in a fixture.