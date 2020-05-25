Premier League Productions vote to use artificial fan noise if football returns

Premier League Productions have reportedly voted in favour of using artificial fan noise for broadcasting games abroad if English football gets going again.

Many leagues are currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie also among those to completely cancel the season.

The Bundesliga, however, has recently managed to resume, and it would no doubt be a major morale boost if the Premier League could follow suit.

According to i News, it seems staff at Premier League Productions would be keen for artificial fan noise to make up for the fact that games will likely have to be played in empty stadiums for some time.

It certainly won’t be the same without real fans present, but one has to hope that artificial fan noise can go some way to making up for that, as silly and surreal as it may sound.

As nice as it’s been to see German football back, it does feel like the lack of atmosphere makes watching these games a rather different experience.