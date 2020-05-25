Real Madrid could reportedly be ready to offer a number of players to Borussia Dortmund in a bid to win the race for in-form striker Erling Haaland.

The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents on the planet at the moment after an outstanding season for both Dortmund and previous club Red Bull Salzburg, and it seems only a matter of time before he’s on the move again.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are prepared to try using several of their outcasts in a potential swap deal for Haaland, and among those is Dani Ceballos, currently on loan at Arsenal.

That could be a smart move by Los Blancos, but it would undoubtedly be a blow for Arsenal as they’d surely do well to keep hold of Ceballos permanently.

The Spain international has shown some promise during his time at the Emirates Stadium this term, even if his campaign has been disrupted by injuries.

It would no doubt be a shame for the Gunners to see Ceballos return to parent club Real Madrid, only to then be moved on again as part of their transfer business this summer.

Madrid could do well to win the race for Haaland, however, as the Norway international looks an ideal long-term replacement for club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Real don’t sign him soon, one imagines they’ll face a struggle to see off other elite clubs in the battle for his signature.