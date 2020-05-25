Real Madrid swoop for talented starlet in doubt as they face having to pay €75m to land him

Real Madrid will reportedly have to splash out a whopping €75m if they wish to prise teenage star Eduardo Camavinga away from Rennes this summer.

The 17-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign this year, as despite his young age and inexperience, he made 36 appearances for Rennes prior to the Ligue 1 season being ended early as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deployed in a defensive midfield role and with the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro continuing to play heavy minutes and with the key trio not getting any younger, it perhaps makes sense that Los Blancos are looking at a long-term solution in that department.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Camavinga is said to be one of their transfer targets moving forward, but any hopes of securing a deal in the near future may well have been scuppered already as it’s added that Rennes want €75m to green light an exit for their prized asset.

It’s suggested that Zinedine Zidane has identified the talented ace as a possible long-term replacement for Casemiro, and while there is certainly reason to be excited over his future as he has shown signs that he has a bright one ahead of him, that is a huge fee for what would still be a gamble as he hasn’t yet proven himself at the top level on a consistent basis.

Mundo Deportivo go on to note that particularly with the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis, Real Madrid aren’t expected to spend lavishly this summer unless Kylian Mbappe became a genuine possibility, and so that €75m price-tag could be enough to force them to put any pursuit of Camavinga on the back-burner for now.

At 28 years of age, Casemiro still has plenty of football left in him and for a side which has only conceded 19 goals in 27 La Liga games so far this season to boast the best defensive record in the league thus far, it doesn’t seem as though shoring things up at that end of the pitch needs to be the priority.

Furthermore, having scored only 49 goals in those 27 outings, 14 less than rivals and league leaders Barcelona, that should arguably be their main focus on where to improve, and so coupled with the touted €75m valuation for Camavinga, Zidane could switch his focus elsewhere this summer.

—

“I’d rather have a hole in the squad than an a**ehole” – is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinking of anyone in particular? READ MORE…

—